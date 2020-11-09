Sophie Turner: She’s taking a walk with her daughter Willa!

This weekend, Joe Jonas – Sophie Turner’s darling – was seen alone with his daughter Willa in an upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles!

To this day, Sophie Turner is one of Hollywood’s leading figures. Revealed thanks to the series “Game Of Thrones”, the star continues since the film projects.

But this year, the young woman has decided to ease off to focus on her private life! And for good reason, last February the actress formalized her very first pregnancy. Good news that delighted fans around the world.

And a few months later on July 22, 2020, Sophie Turner finally gave birth to a baby Willa. In any case, the star and her man Joe Jones refuse to reveal her little face on the Web.

And they fiercely protect her from the paparazzi. This weekend, the singer obviously took a little outing in L.A with his daughter.

With the pandemic, caution is therefore required! Concerned for his health and that of those close to him, the performer of “Only Human” was immortalized by journalists with a mask.

Like a real papa hen, his eyes were constantly on the stroller!



