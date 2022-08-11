Sophie Turner Says “1989” Is Her “Favorite” Taylor Swift Album During TikTok Live with Husband Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

She’s a Swifty. Sophie Turner talked to her husband Joe Jonas about her favorite Taylor Swift albums and how her former TV show inspired one of them.

“My favorite Taylor Swift album of 1989, without a doubt. … [It’s] literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” the 26—year-old Game of Thrones graduate said during a live TikTok broadcast with the 32-year-old Jonas Brothers frontman on Wednesday, August 10. “Although Reputation was… partly inspired by Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?

Despite Reputation’s connection to his wife’s iconic character, Jonas has also stated that he is a fan of Swift’s 2014 release. “1989 is a great album,” he said, adding that there are so many “cool moments” in it.

Swift, 32, dated singer Sucker for a while in 2008, but infamously broke up with her over the phone. More than a decade after the “Lover” musician publicly criticized Jonas for the split on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she regretted this moment. “[The most rebellious thing I’ve ever done] was probably when I, for example, blew up Joe Jonas on your show,” she recalled in May 2019. “It was too much. It was too much. I was 18. Yes. We’re laughing about it now, but… it was chatty. Just some teenage stuff.”

A month later, Turner revealed how much she loves Swift and her music in an interview with Extra. “She’s a really sweet girl,” the Stairs star, who married Jonas in 2019, said at the time. “We’ve met a couple of times before, we’re [friendly]. She’s definitely not a fan because of me… I’m a fan because of her!”

The “We Never Get Back Together” singer later seemed to confirm that she and Jonas were on good terms when she sang about buying a baby gift for “the boys who broke my heart.” The track was released in July 2020, the same month that he and Turner welcomed their daughter Willa. (The couple had their second daughter last month.)

In April 2021, Turner joked about Swift’s song “Mr. Perfectly Fine”, which she wrote in 2008 and included in the release of “Fearless: Taylor’s Version”. “It’s not NOT bop @TaylorSwift,” the X—Men star wrote in her Instagram story at the time about the track, which is believed to have been written about Jonas.

Swift posted Turner’s story on her page, adding, “Forever kneel before [the queen of] the north.”

The “Cardigan” artist, for her part, has been dating boyfriend Joe Alvin since 2017, and a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the couple are “insanely happy together and excited about their future together.” During the five years of their marriage, Swift and the 31-year-old British actor managed to keep their relationship mostly secret. “As soon as Taylor and Joe started dating, it became obvious to both of them that they were happiest going about their business in a low—key manner,” the insider added. “That was a big reason they got close.”

The source continued, “[They have] the best of all worlds. …They like to divide their time between England and Nashville. They both like it that way.”