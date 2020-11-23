Sophie Turner: Joe Jonas Wins 2020 AMA’S Award

Sophie Turner can be proud of her husband again. Joe Jonas just won an award for AMA’S 2020 with the Jonas Brother.

Yesterday was the 2020 AMA’S. Understand, the American Music Awards. Despite the pandemic, the ceremony took place. And among the winners we find Sophie Turner’s husband: Joe Jonas! The singer can be proud of himself.

A few days ago, Sophie Turner celebrated the nomination of her husband in two categories of the ceremony. Indeed, the Jonas Brother were qualified in the category “Best duo or group pop / rock” but also in “Best artist – contemporary music”.

And in the end, Joe Jonas wins a prize! That of the best contemporary music artist. There is something to celebrate! He therefore shares this victory in his Instagram story. His fans must be delighted with the news. But on top of that, the singer laughs at him.

Because during the ceremony, the group played a song in front of the fans. But when it comes time to enter the stage a drama occurs. Indeed, the artists have to pass through a frame, but it takes the foot and breaks the face in front of everyone!

SOPHIE TURNER: HER HUSBAND WINS AMAS AWARD

Yes, the older ones all succumb to an awkwardness one day. And that’s the case with Sophie Turner’s husband. Some singers jump into a crowd that lets them down and others stumble! But hey, the singer takes it with a lot of humor.

He posts a Tik Tok with the famous song “Oh no” which warns of impending drama! But hey, the main thing is that Joe Jonas wins an award and he can be proud of it. In any case Sophie Turner will undoubtedly celebrate the victory with her husband.

She was already very happy with her appointment. The little family therefore has happy days. Everything seems to be going well between them and in their lives. May it last!



