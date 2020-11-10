Sophie Turner: Joe Jonas like crazy front of his new Xbox!

Joe Jonas is a fan of video games. So obviously, Sophie Turner’s husband is ecstatic at the idea of ​​having received his new Xbox!

Sophie Turner’s husband has a busy life! And for good reason, her new life as a father has not put a brake on her career at all. Quite the contrary!

Indeed, with his group, the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas was still nominated for the American Music Awards. Crazy, right?

But that’s not all ! Indeed, the singer and his two brothers, Kevin and Nick, have also released a brand new sound called “I Need You Christmas”, which will appear on the next Jonas Brothers album. Very cool !

And frankly, this new music is just crazy. We, in any case, we are really fans!

But despite this notoriety, Sophie Turner’s husband keeps his feet on the ground!

In fact, like most young adults his age, he likes to take some time for himself, see friends, but also play video games!

JOE JONAS, SOPHIE TURNER’S HUSBAND, LIKE A MAD IN FRONT OF HIS NEW XBOX!

So inevitably, when Xbox surprised him to offer him the last Xbox, the singer of the Jonas Brothers was like crazy!

Indeed, in his Story Insta, Joe Jonas unboxed the package sent by Xbox, and couldn’t help but exclaim “OMG” when he saw the new Xbox.

