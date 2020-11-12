Sophie Turner: Joe Jonas honors his grandfather!

Sophie Turner’s husband Joe Jonas honors his veteran grandpa via a photo posted on Insta. Don’t worry, we’ll tell you more!

Joe Jonas paid tribute to his veteran grandfather! Indeed, Sophie Turner’s husband posted a snapshot of his papi in his Story Insta.

Joe Jonas has a busy life! And for good reason, despite his new fatherhood, Sophie Turner’s husband has not put the brakes on his career at all.

Indeed, with his group, the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas was still nominated for the American Music Awards. Crazy, right?

But that’s not all ! Indeed, the singer and his two brothers, Nick and Kevin, have also released a brand new song, called “I Need You Christmas”, which will appear on the next Jonas Brothers album. Very cool !

And frankly, this new sound is amazing. We, in any case, are already a fan!

But despite his notoriety, Sophie Turner’s husband keeps his feet on the ground!

Indeed, Joe Jonas is very close to his family, and particularly to his two brothers, Nick and Kevin.

But this time, the Jonas Brothers singer wanted to pay tribute to a whole different person. Indeed, via a photo posted in his Story Insta, Joe Jonas paid tribute to his veteran grandfather.

We tell you more!

SOPHIE TURNER’S DARLING JOE JONAS HONORS HIS VETERAN GRANDFATHER!

For the Veterans Day, which takes place every November 11 in the United States, on the occasion of the armistice of the First World War, Joe Jonas wanted to pay homage to his grandfather, a veteran.

So, in his Story Insta, Sophie Turner’s husband posted a photo of his grandfather, along with the following message:

“I wanted to share a photo in honor of my grandfather Jerry, ‘daddy’ Miller, today. Thank you to everyone who serves and have a good Veterans Day. ”

A very nice message, accompanied by a photo of this famous veteran grandfather.

And frankly, this grandfather really has a family resemblance. Yep, he looks a lot like Joe Jonas!



