Sophie Turner is shocking with her luxurious ankle boots!

Sophie Turner is completely a fan of the latest gift from the Louis Vuitton brand. At the same time, we have to admit that these shoes seem to be super comfortable!

Sophie Turner has a busy life. In fact, this year alone, Joe Jonas’ sweetheart shot for a Jonas Brothers music video, starred in the Survive series, and will soon be dubbing Princess Charlotte for an animated series on the British royal family. Crazy, right?

Even more busy than this year, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child! Yes, last July, Sophie Turner gave birth to little Willa! So cute !

However, despite her life at two hundred dollars an hour, Sophie Turner likes to take time for herself! And what better than a pair of luxury boots, in slipper mode, to rest at home?

We tell you more!

SOPHIE TURNER SHAKES HER FANS WITH HER NEW LUXURY ANKLE BOOTS!

Like any normal person, Sophie Turner likes, from time to time, to rest quietly at home. And at that kind of moment, the ex-Game of Thrones star loves to don one of his favorite t-shirts.

But now, Joe Jonas’ sweetheart has a new ally for her weekends off!

Yes, the luxury brand Louis Vuitton kindly sent him a pair of luxury boots! Hey, to be honest, if aesthetically they aren’t very flattering, they still seem super comfortable!

Indeed, these boots, which look like real slippers, are ultra padded.

In short, we dream of putting them on to keep our feet warm!

Yes, we are a fan of this model!



