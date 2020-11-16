Sophie Turner in the music video “I Need You Christmas”

Sophie Turner makes an appearance in the music video for Jonas Brothers’ track I Need You Christmas! We reveal everything to you.

The Jonas Brothers unveil the music video for I Need You Christmas with Sophie Turner!

It’s Christmas already for the Jonas Brothers. Indeed, the 3 brothers immerse us in the universe of the end of year holidays before the hour.

In fact, they just unveiled the music video for their track I Need You Christmas released some time ago. For the occasion, Kevin, Joe and Nick decided to offer something different to their fans.

On the program: family photos and video extract of their childhood! And of course, Sophie Turner appears in their new music video.

Thus, the 3 artists have chosen to play on feelings. It therefore offers a very touching video that will not leave you marbles. We show you it at the end of this article.

SOPHIE TURNER IN CHRISTMAS MODE

Sophie Turner appears in the opening seconds of the clip. We discover a selfie of the young woman with a Christmas hat.

Sophie Turner’s husband has opted for a Santa Claus costume. So he didn’t forget to wear a fake white beard.

Thus, for more than 3 minutes of video we discover new images of the Jonas Brothers family. We then see images of the Jonas Brothers when they were still only children.

We also discover photos of Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle. But also Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. And finally, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The two brothers Nick and Joe also strike a pose with the children of Kevin and Danielle. The artists thus prove how close they are to their families.

We also discover a photo of the young men with their families and their respective in-laws. Their heart-warming clip is to be discovered very quickly!



