Sophie Turner in a mini corset on Instagram!

On Insta, Sophie Turner showed off with a mini corset. And frankly, in this shot, the pretty blonde is ultra sexy.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have busy lives. Indeed, their first child, a little girl named Willa, has not held back their career at all.

Thus, while Sophie Turner continues films and series, playing in particular in Survive; Joe Jonas continues his musical career with his group the Jonas Brothers.

In fact, the singer has just released a brand new sound with his brothers, called “I Need You Christmas”. A song full of sweetness that makes us dream!

But despite all of their pro plans, the two stars don’t forget to take time for themselves!

So while Joe Jonas plays with his new Xbox, Sophie Turner discovers the wonders of the Meow brand. Besides, apparently, the pretty blonde is a huge fan of one of their corsets.

Shall we show you?

SOPHIE TURNER SHOWS IN A MINI CORSET ON INSTA!

Who says a young mom can’t be sexy? Yes, Sophie Turner, who gave birth almost 4 months ago to her little Willa, has decided to destroy prejudices by showing off in a sublime corset from the Miaou brand.

And frankly, in this white floral corset, the pretty blonde is just sublime!

Besides, we love to see the actress transform this piece of lingerie into a real fashion piece, wearing it like a top! Indeed, Sophie Turner has associated this white corset with brown pants that appear to be in leather or imitation leather. And frankly, the result is just amazing! Yes, we are a fan of the corset pants pairing.

In fact, we immediately go to the Miaou brand website to discover their other pieces!



