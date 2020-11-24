Sophie Turner: her husband Joe Jonas, real pro beer pong!

Joe Jonas is above all a young adult like any other. Moreover, Sophie Turner’s husband is a true beer pong pro!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have busy lives. Yes, the birth of their daughter Willa has not held back their career at all, on the contrary!

Indeed, with his band, the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas was nominated for the 2020 American Music Awards all the same. But that’s not all! Indeed, the singer and his two brothers, Kevin and Nick, have also released a brand new sound called “I Need You Christmas”, which will appear on the next Jonas Brothers album. Class!

And Sophie Turner is far from being outdone. Indeed, the actress starred in the Survive series, and will also be voicing Princess Charlotte in an animated series about the British royal family. Too cool, right?

But despite their notoriety, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also like to take time for themselves.

In fact, after letting off steam on Joe Jonas’s brand new Xbox, and playing UNO, the star couple seems to have switched to Beer Pong.

In any case, that’s what Joe Jonas’s Insta Story seems to indicate!

SOPHIE TURNER’S HUSBAND JOE JONAS IS A REAL BEER PONG PRO!

On Insta, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner regularly share moments from their daily lives.

We can therefore see them playing UNO, in the evening but also at home, resting.

And apparently the star couple have been playing Beer Pong lately!

This is certainly the case with Joe who, in his Story Insta, shared a snapshot of a Beer Pong table. Indeed, the singer shared a snapshot of his other Insta @cupofjoe account.

And frankly, we have no doubts about the singer’s talents in this discipline!

In any case, he’s right to have a little fun! It’s great !

We wish him many other parts!




