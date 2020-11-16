Sophie Turner announces her daughter’s birthday!

Sophie Tuner was proud to show her baby girl’s birthday with a necklace! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become the happy parents of little Willa. A little love that fills them with happiness. The young parents spent a lot of time with the family.

In a few days, little Willa will already be four months old. How time flies, doesn’t it! For the moment, her parents preferred to keep her preciously at home because of the health crisis linked to covid-19.

So her best friend Maisie Williams told our colleagues at ELLE.com last September. So the Game of Thrones actress confessed that she still hasn’t met Sophie Turner’s daughter.

“No, I haven’t traveled much, so I haven’t met Sophie’s baby yet! But I stayed in touch with the cast of Game of Thrones. We have a group chat where we all talk, which is really cool. ”

SOPHIE TUNER: AN IMPORTANT NECKLACE!

But Sophie Tuner has found another way to introduce her daughter to those close to her. So she used FaceTime. In fact, a close source told our colleagues at Entertainment Tonight:

“Willa’s parents sent pictures to friends. And they were also calling via FaceTime to show it off. Everyone is very happy for them. Joe and Sophie were very careful ”

So yesterday, Sophie Tuner and Joe decided to reveal a little more details about their baby. So the actress shared a photo of a necklace on her Instagram account.

We see the following date: “07.22.20”. Or the day her daughter was born. “Thanks, @jenniferfisherjewelry,” the star wrote.



