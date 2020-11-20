Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas transformed into Simpson

Very discreet on social networks for some time, Sophier Turner and Joe Jonas remain very popular! In fact, fans often ask after them on Instagram

Very discreet on social networks for some time, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas remain very popular! In fact, fans often ask after them on Instagram in particular!

And yes, being parents is not always easy! Since Sophie Turner gave birth, the lovebirds have decided to focus on themselves and their little family life!

From their latest posts, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas look like they’re in heaven! And we love …

Yet their fans miss them! Indeed, both are enormously followed on Instagram and fans want to know more about their daily life and their new life!

The fans therefore make small dedications to them on the web! And as they love to play the star couples of a good number of cult films, a fan drew them as Simpson!

SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS: THE NEW SIMPSONS

Indeed, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas love to dress up, but especially to dress up as a couple! Last month, the lovers blew us away with their Halloween costumes!

For the occasion, they dressed up as the legendary couple from the Adams family: Mortica and Gomez Adams! Very successful, the fans more than loved it!

In fact, fans commented, “COUPLE GOALS😭❤️” or “the best couple in the world.” And for good reason, they are ultra hot!

Yesterday, a fan therefore represented Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as another mythical couple! Transformed into Simpsons, they are still so cute!

See for yourself how hot they are! The fan also illustrated the other Jonas brothers!

