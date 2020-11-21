Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take a trip to the city!

Actress Sophie Turner and her darling Joe Jonas are enjoying a little family walk! We give you more details.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas enjoy a ride with their daughter Willa!

Joe Jonas and the pretty Sophie Turner seem to be enjoying their new role as parents! Indeed, the two young lovers often take advantage of the good weather to walk with their daughter Willa.

In fact, since the birth of the little one earlier this year, Sophie Turner and her sweetheart have never missed the opportunity to go for a walk. In other words, it has become a little ritual for young parents.

This Friday, November 20, the couple was out with little Willa. The two enjoy their stroll in Los Angeles in a very relaxed style.

Joe Jonas is wearing jeans and a very colorful jacket. On his feet, he will choose black boots. A boho chic style that suits him perfectly.

SOPHIE TURNER OUT WITH HER DAUGHTER

Sophie Turner, on the other hand, didn’t put in much effort. The young woman is simply out in flowery jogging and white T-shirt.

Hair in a messy bun, she also wears a protective mask. In fact, this one seems to match her husband’s.

Sophie Turner opted for simple white sneakers to accompany her very casual look. As for little Willa, she always remains hidden under her pink blanket!

In fact, the couple are very careful not to reveal their daughter in front of the prying eyes of the paparazzi. He wants to preserve his privacy as much as possible.

In fact, no photo of the little one has been released since her birth. Indeed, the young parents have not yet revealed a photo of their child. Not even on social networks!

Joe Jonas and his sweetheart therefore remain very discreet. In 2019, the young couple who have been dating since 2016 said yes, before becoming the happy parents of Willa in 2020.



