Sophia Bush Reveals How She Finally Saw Grant Hughes as a Romantic Interest After 10 Years of Friendship

Changing her point of view. Sophia Bush spoke about how she was going to finally consider Grant Hughes more than a friend after a decade, which led to their possible engagement.

All the secrets of “One Tree Hill” are revealed in the Drama Queens series

On Monday, June 13, in the episode of the Drama Queens podcast, the 39-year-old “Good Sam” actress talked about how her colleagues and One Tree Hill graduates Hilary Burton and Joy Lenz helped change her views on life and love.

“Joy and I are working a little slower,” Bush said, referring to Burton’s 12—year relationship with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, with whom the 39-year-old Virginia native has two children.

The California native got emotional when she told her buddies, whom she met more than 20 years ago on OTH, that they really helped her understand why she chose the wrong romantic relationship. “Something that I will always cherish in my friendship with you is that we looked at each other in the mirror for a very long time,” she said. “You both told me versions of what you just said, Hilary, namely insight and empathy.”

Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush Wise Owl/MEGA

It took Bush a long time to realize that she was choosing partners whom she thought she could help in some way. In the end, the host of the podcast “Work In Progress” realized that “fixing, helping, saving, swearing and all that shit is not your responsibility as a partner.”

She had another realization when she took a step back and asked herself why she was choosing a relationship that never worked out. “Well, I’m a romantic, I’m a storyteller, I believe in people. I am an optimist, so I often fall in love with potential,” the human rights activist said. “As a partner, my job or yours is not to help another person realize their potential. You can support someone in realizing their potential – you can’t force them to do it.”

Everything changed a few years ago when the John Ticker Must Die star decided to completely change her approach to choosing dates. “When I changed the place that I choose or that I wanted to see in potential, not for sympathy, but for inspiration, I said, ‘Oh, oh!'” Bush recalled.

Sofia Bush’s Best Quotes about Love and Marriage over the Years

That’s where 40-year-old Hughes comes in. The “False Positive” actress continued, “It didn’t escape me or my friends that the person I said “Oh!” about, I’ve known for 10 years.”

Burton exclaimed: “You were already friends with him, Sofia!”

The actress, known for her role as Brooke Davis in the WB/CW series, admitted that all her loved ones saw the spark between her and the entrepreneur long before her. “And everyone is like that: “Welcome to your party, idiot.” And I was like, “Well, cool, I’m glad I’m here,” she said.

Bush was previously married to Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006. Her wedding to Hughes will be her second marriage more than 15 years later. The Chicago Police alum believes that age only helped her find true love.

“I hate that the world has made us think that as we get older, we get stuck in our way or it gets harder to find our person,” she said. “I just think you’re getting smarter and know yourself better, and you have the opportunity to change the place you choose in a way that now [that you didn’t have in previous years].”

The cutest photos of Sophia Bush and fiance Grant Hughes

Hughes proposed in August 2021 on the Italian Lake Como on a classic wooden speedboat. “It turns out that being the loved one of your loved one is the best feeling on planet Earth,” she signed her Instagram ad at the time.

The University of Oklahoma graduate admired the star at his own post at the time. “She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life consists in what we build because she said yes is already my favorite,” Hughes wrote on Instagram along with photos with a romantic proposal. “I’m SO GLAD I’m going to live my life with you, Babers.”