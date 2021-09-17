Soon You Will Be Able To Send Your Photos As Stickers Or Stickers On WhatsApp

WhatsApp: We have been in a hectic September when it comes to the new functions that WhatsApp will be adding to the popular messaging application. Functions that for the most part have already reached the beta version and therefore could soon be available in the stable version for everyone. Once again, it is the WABetaInfo site that reveals the next intentions of the application and in this case, everything indicates that very soon we could send our photos as stickers or stickers to our family and friends.

If we open WhatsApp and look at the type of messages that most predominate in all our chats, we will agree that messages with photos and stickers predominate. WhatsApp knows this and hence it wants to add this attractive feature to the application.

So you can send photos as stickers on WhatsApp

As detailed in the information provided by WABetaInfo, this option would have reached the beta version of WhatsApp for desktop, in which a button has been added that appears when sending a photo and which is responsible for converting that photo. image on sticker. In a few moments it will be sent in sticker format. That is, even if the image has larger dimensions, when it becomes a sticker, it will also be reduced in size to that of the famous WhatsApp stickers.

The truth is that it is a function that will surely be received with open arms by the majority of users, especially by those who already make use of this practice. And it is that today it is possible to send photos as stickers thanks to the use of external applications. Therefore, this will make our life much easier, since it would be integrated into the messaging application itself and it would not be necessary to have other tools.

Therefore, the operation could not be easier so that everyone can do it in the most comfortable way possible. Of course, the function of being able to send photos as stickers is, for the moment, only available for the desktop version of WhatsApp and it seems that there is still no trace of it in its version for iOS or for Android.