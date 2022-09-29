Soon after the wedding: Is Billy Ray Cyrus engaged again?

Billy Ray Cyrus (61 years old) probably recovered quickly from a failed marriage! In April, it was announced that his wife Tish Cyrus (55 years old) filed for divorce. They say that the parents of Miley Cyrus (29 years old) we struggled with insurmountable differences. What exactly happened between them is unknown — but apparently Miley also seems to be angry at Dad: she unsubscribed from him on Instagram. But that didn’t stop the country singer from getting back in the saddle: Billy is reportedly engaged to his new girlfriend!

Billy Ray Cyrus (61 years old) probably recovered quickly from a failed marriage! In April, it was announced that his wife Tish Cyrus (55 years old) filed for divorce. They say that the parents of Miley Cyrus (29 years old) we struggled with insurmountable differences. What exactly happened between them is unknown — but apparently Miley also seems to be angry at Dad: she unsubscribed from him on Instagram. But that didn’t stop the country singer from getting back in the saddle: Billy is reportedly engaged to his new girlfriend!

Billy Ray Cyrus (61 years old) probably recovered quickly from a failed marriage! In April, it was announced that his wife Tish Cyrus (55 years old) filed for divorce. They say that the parents of Miley Cyrus (29 years old) we struggled with insurmountable differences. What exactly happened between them is unknown — but apparently Miley also seems to be angry at Dad: she unsubscribed from him on Instagram. But that didn’t stop the country singer from getting back in the saddle: Billy is reportedly engaged to his new girlfriend!