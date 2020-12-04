Soobin’s birthday and TXT is preparing him a surprise

TXT’s Soobin is celebrating his 20th birthday, (21st in Korean age) and his groupmates and MOA surprised him with these details on his special day.

Another BigHit birthday boy is receiving various messages of love and congratulations from his fans and his group. Winter is here and the Christmas holidays are approaching, but before the end of the year celebrations, K-pop idols have a special date on the calendar and from the early hours of December 5 in South Korea they congratulated Soobin .

Through the official social networks of TXT, the boys congratulated their leader Soobin, who unfortunately spent the hours before his birthday recording Music Bank, as he is the main MC of the show, but that did not prevent him from being surprised by his companions, who made a live broadcast in his honor.

From the first minutes of midnight, MOA posted hashtags such as #OurWinterAngelSoobin in trends to celebrate his day and share various messages, photos and videos of the idol, who received a surprise while filming the musical program, as he could not be with the boys as That the last year.

TXT CELEBRATE SOOBIN’S BIRTHDAY

The leader of the K-pop group is the last on the members’ birthday list, so they decided to meet through the VLive platform to celebrate, during the live, the boys called him on the phone and also joked with the fans about not having anything prepared for him, because they said that sometimes things in life don’t turn out the way you want them. LOL

However, the staff and TXT were in charge of decorating Soobin’s dressing room with heart balloons, happy faces and a happy birthday sign, the idol posted the video of his surprise on the group’s official account. He also gifted MOA with new selfies, as he portrayed himself wearing a cake-shaped hat to thank all the love he received.

Taehyun decided to joke with him and shared a photo where Soobin was asleep and promised that their friendship would last forever, the boys also called him by affectionate nicknames like “Tobini” and wished him to receive happy things in this new year of life. For TXT, Soobin represents not just a leader, but a valued partner and trustworthy person.

Soobin regretted that this time he could not be in VLive with the others, but it is expected that in the next few hours they will hold some special event so that he can meet with MOA through the distance.

Recently the guys released a new song “Your Light”, OST which belongs to the drama “Live On”



