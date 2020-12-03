Sony’s PS5 Pro patent revealed! Here are the details

Sony’s PS5 Pro patent is revealed. The performance values ​​offered by PS4 and Xbox One in the past console generation could not offer the features they promised in games. That’s why Microsoft and Sony announced the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro models.

PS5 Pro will have dual GPUs

For these announced models, it was said that the games will run at 4K 60 FPS, and still it was insufficient in some games. For the new generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, it was said that it can play supported games up to 4K 120 FPS. This depends on the use of the console and the developer team’s experience with the console. Many games cannot reach 4K 120 FPS on next generation consoles. The number of games that reach these values ​​is really small. It turned out that Sony was prepared for this and patented a new PS5 model.

The name of this new model is estimated as PS5 Pro. In the patent of the PS5 Pro, it was revealed that the console will have a dual GPU. One guess is that one GPU will render the game graphics while the other GPU will render the video. According to another estimate, both GPUs will be able to share the workload. If we look at this patent by Sony, the company aims to see 4K 120 FPS values ​​in games. Also, the PS5 Pro does not have any price prediction. PS4 Pro was released 3 years after PS4. The same may be true for the PS5 Pro.



