Sony’s Jim Ryan Is Criticized For Talking About The Middle East

Jim Ryan: Just do a search for his name here on Voxel, to observe that Jim Ryan is used to saying a lot and, many times, he gives a shit. This time, the ones who didn’t like something Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO said were people from the Middle East.

Here’s Ryan’s exact speech, in an interview for the Gaming Industry portal, with our translation:

“One of the things I’m proud of is that we’ve broadened our horizons. We’ve opened up markets that never had a gaming culture before. Middle East… People had never played video games like the PlayStation in the Middle East. Russia had a gaming industry. minuscule before the PlayStation. Spain had a very small game industry before the PlayStation. So we’ve really broadened our horizons geographically.”

‘You don’t know what you’re talking about, man!’

You may be asking yourself, “But what’s wrong with Jim Ryan’s speech this time?” The thing is that the CEO doesn’t have the faintest idea of ​​how markets work in the countries he commented on — and he spoke as if Sony were the “great savior” that arrived to lift the “savages” out of a backward era.

More or less like some gringos thinking that we don’t have internet here in Brazil, you know? It’s kind of like: Jim, you sell video games here. Study a little before talking zucchinis.

As a result, some Arab Twitter users countered Jim Ryan’s phrases, showing another insight into the region’s gaming culture: