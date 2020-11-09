Sony’s ad suggests game launch window in 2021

The new PlayStation 5 launch commercial, published on Monday, the 9th, may have indicated, in advance, the arrival of some of the main games of the new generation. Through a cinematic advertisement, titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls Remake and Returnal gained new information and images.

The advertisement of just over 1 minute, released by Sony, is the official announcement of the arrival of the PS5 and brings some of the next-gen content that will be possible to experience on the console. However, what drew attention was that, during the broadcast, there are the presence of some words in small letters at the bottom of the trailer, as a note for viewers.

In the text, Sony indicates the launch windows of big names of the PS5 for 2021, in addition to the games that will be available on Day One of the console, which are Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls Remake. According to the message, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal will be launched in the first half of next year, while the long-awaited Horizon: Forbidden West arrives in the second half of 2021. Check out the video below.

Unfortunately, for fans of the God of War saga, nothing has been mentioned about Ragnarok, also scheduled for next year according to Santa Monica.

The PS5 will be released on November 12 in the United States and selected countries, arriving in Brazil and the rest of the world on November 19.




