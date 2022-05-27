Sonya Morgan’s Strangest Moments on RHONY

Sonia Morgan from “The Real Housewives of New York” has always surprised fans with her ability to create quite iconic, but bizarre moments. The once proud wife of John Adams Morgan, Sonya, hardly parted with her past. Bravo fans have always supported her, no matter what situation she found herself in.

For RHONY fans, Sonya has always been a gift, which she continued to give, thanks to her funny witticisms, fashion sense and ability to find a positive in most situations. Sonya’s ability to keep young is another interesting aspect of her eccentric personality, as she often finds herself in strange situations, such as facials with bird poop. In recent years, Sonia has spoken about her past and her fears for the future, as she is still looking for love and trying to get away from her old life. Sonia is well-known on the New York social scene, and as long as she continues to appear every time she enters a room, fans will want to see her on RHONY.

There are probably more moments than RHONY fans can count when Sonya behaves strangely. In 2010, during the third season of RHONY, Sonya was introduced as an actor and made a big impression on fans and other girls. Sonya’s sincere love for everything in New York resonated with the audience, who easily made her a fan favorite. Below are just some of the best and strangest moments that Sonia shared with fans.

Sonya washes her panties in the bidet

Although it’s safe to assume that Sonya probably has a fleet of interns who can help her with the laundry, fans were shocked when Sonya decided to wash her delicate things in a bidet. During the 9th season of RHONY, Sonya was caught talking to her toy boy “Frenchy” when they were planning a date. Sonya, who has a new comedy cabaret, had just one hour to get ready for a movie date, and she decided it was best to use her time to clean her clothes in the bidet while her poor dog Marley watches in shock.

Sonya washes her face

Speaking about the bidet, Sonya told the audience that there are several ways to use this bathroom accessory. During the filming of the fifth season of RHONY, Sonya shared that three things need to be done in a bidet: washing clothes, “icing the face” and, of course, what it was created for. Bravo viewers were shocked when Sonya turned to the bidet to remove the puffiness from her swollen face.

Sonya breaks a tooth

Sonia always looks dressed to the nines, but she outdid herself at the Skinny Girl event hosted by Bethenny Frankel. The star of the TV series “Real Housewives of New York” came to the party in red and accidentally broke her tooth. Sonya has always faced a number of problems on the screen, but no one has ever seen Sonya break off a tooth on a button after trying to rip off a random guy’s shirt. The cherry on the cake was Sonya’s answer to Bethenny’s question about who would fix it, saying: “I have veterinarians who will do it. I have people.”