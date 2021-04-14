Sony Xperia unveils two new advanced models

Sony Xperia introduced two new models. Sony today launched two new flagship smartphone models focused on photography. Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III devices were introduced with all their technical features.

Sony’s new flagship phones have great similarities in camera modules. There is an 8 Megapixel selfie camera on the front of both devices. On the back side, while giving a triple setup; It has a 12 Megapixel main camera and a 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens. In addition, the devices include a 12 Megapixel periscope camera with the ability to switch between 70 mm and 105 mm, which attracts the attention of mobile photographers.

Sony Xperia 1 III features and price

Coming with a 6.5 inch OLED screen, the Sony Xperia 1 III has a larger size than the Xperia 5 III announced at the same launch. The model prepared with 21: 9 aspect ratio has 4K resolution support; It has 120 Hz refresh and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, the device uses Gorilla Glass Victus glass protection technology against possible damage.

The new Sony Xperia model, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12 GB of RAM. The device, which has 256 GB of internal storage, also has a microSD card slot. Working with a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh, the phone includes 30W fast charging support; wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

Working with the Android 11 operating system right out of the box, the device carries a fingerprint reader on its side. While the model with 5G connection support has dual SIM card support; it also has IP65 / IP68 certificates indicating that it is resistant to dust and water. The Sony Xperia 1 III, which will be available in black and purple color options, does not give any clue about its price for now.

Display: 6.5 inches – OLED – 120 Hz refresh rate – 4K resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 12 Megapixel wide angle – 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle – 12 Megapixel telephoto – 3D iToF sensor

Operating System: Android 11

Battery: 4,500 mAh – 30W fast charging

Sony Xperia 5 III features and price

Sony Xperia 5 III device, which is similar to the Xperia 1 III in many points, has a 6.1 inch OLED display. Prepared with a 21: 9 aspect ratio, the device promises Full HD + resolution quality. The phone, which provides a 120 Hz refresh rate for a smooth mobile experience, has a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. Gorilla Glass 6 glass protection technology is used in the device.

Sony Xperia 5 III, which carries the Snapdragon 888 chipset, has a capacity of 8 GB of RAM. It offers two different options for storage, 128 GB and 256 GB. The device, which has a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh, includes 30W fast charging support. However, unlike the Sony Xperia 1 III, the device does not have wireless charging support.

The phone with 5G connectivity support offers side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP65 / IP68 certification, Dolby Atmos, DSEE Ultimate and 360 Spatial Sound. The price of the future model in black and green color options is currently unknown.

Display: 6.1 inches – OLED – 120 Hz refresh rate – Full HD + resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 12 Megapixel wide angle – 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle – 12 Megapixel telephoto

Operating System: Android 11

Battery: 4,500 mAh – 30W fast charging

What do you think about Sony’s new flagship phones? Don’t forget to share your ideas with us.