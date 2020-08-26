Sony Xperia 8 Lite introduced! Here are the features

It continues to appear before users with new models in various markets. In this context, Sony Xperia 8 Lite was introduced in Japan, the homeland of the company.

Sony Xperia 8 Lite comes with Android Pie!

The only difference between the phone, which has the same design and features as the Xperia 10, which was released in February 2019, is the main camera setup. The Xperia 8 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, which was introduced 3 years ago and manufactured with a 14 nm fabrication process. The 6 inch LCD screen of the device offers Full HD + resolution.

On the front is an 8 Megapixel f / 2.0 camera, while the main camera with a 12 Megapixel f / 1.8 aperture is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel f / 2.4 secondary camera. Sony has not yet revealed the purpose of the second camera.

The phone, which has USB-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack, is powered by a 2,870 mAh battery. The surprising detail in Sony’s new phone was the operating system. Because this phone will be out of the box with Android Pie with almost two years of operating system.

The phone, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, has black and white color options. The Sony Xperia 8 Lite price was set at $ 280.



