Sony Xperia 5 II will be updated as soon as it launches

Sony Xperia 5 II, which was official as of yesterday, will be released with Android 10 operating system. However, according to the claims, the journey of the phone with Android 10 will not take long. After the smartphone launches in late October, it will soon receive the Android 11 update. Android 11 distribution for Xperia 1 II is expected to take place in the same period.

According to earlier rumors, both Xperia 5 II and Xperia 1 II will be updated including Android 13. This means that the two devices will receive three major updates. However, it is worth noting that none of these claims are confirmed by Sony.

Another point that draws attention to the new claim is about a screen feature. It is said that the Xperia 1 II will also receive a 120Hz refresh rate support similar to the Xperia 5 II. The reason for using the term “similar” is that the screen resolution of 4K will be pulled down in this mode. Sony has argued that the performance of the Xperia 1 II’s 90Hz display is on par with 120Hz displays thanks to its black placement technology.

For the accuracy of this claim about the Sony Xperia 5 II, it is necessary to wait for the announcement from Sony.



