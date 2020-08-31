Sony Xperia 5 II surprised by the performance test!

Even if smartphones on the Sony side cannot achieve high sales rates around the world, Sony is hardly considering compromising its line. Although the higher price tag than the equivalent smartphones on the market is the biggest cause of failure in sales, the company does not intend to change this.

Leaks and claims about the expected flagship phone recently underlined that the phone will be very powerful. But let’s add that there is no clear information about the price yet. Here is the Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench test result!

Sony Xperia 5 II performance test leaked!

The phone, which has the model code SO-52A, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. However, when we look at the results of the performance test, it seems likely that the Snapdragon 865 used in this phone will come across with overclocking.

The phone, which scored 909 points in the single core test and 3323 points in the multi-core test, will have a 6.1-inch screen. This OLED display in 21: 9 format will offer Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.



