Sony Xperia 5 II started to come with details

The first information about Sony Xperia 5 II features started to show itself. The company’s new flagship model began to attract attention with its features.

The new model seems to have similarities with the Sony Xperia 1 II, which previously met with users. However, the Sony Xperia 5 model also reached the users and entered the race with its competitors with its features.

Sony Xperia 5 II features

Among the leaked features of the new model are the remarkable details for the screen. The 6.1-inch full HD + HDR OLED display model has a 21: 9 aspect ratio. In addition, this screen will also offer users the 120 Hz refresh rate we are used to seeing recently. Thus, it is stated that the model can compete with other flagship models.

Among the first details for the Sony Xperia 5 II, the Snapdragon 865 shows itself as the processor. When we look at the features of this processor, there is a 7 nm fabrication process, Kyro 585 cores that can operate at 2.84 GHz. However, Adreno 650 GPU is also included in the processor. In addition, the model will meet users with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

For Sony models, the camera is an important detail. This model also has a 12 Megapixel f / 1.7 main camera, a 12 Megapixel 124 degree ultra-angle camera and a 12 Megapixel 3x zoom telephoto camera.

It is stated that the new model, which is stated to have a 3.5 mm headphone jack and microSD card socket, will meet users with a 4,000 mAh battery.



