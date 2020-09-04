Sony Xperia 5 II leaks teaser video of compact flagship

With a few days to go before the official launch of the new Xperia 5 II, Sony’s new compact high-performance smartphone, new information about the promotional content being prepared by the company continues to be revealed ahead of time.

This time the flagship is shown in a long launch video that describes the device as a perfect compact to capture, see, hear and play.

During the three minutes we see some features being highlighted on the Xperia 5 Mark II: for photography we have confirmed the automatic focus in real time that fits the eyes of people and pets, with wide-angle, common and telephoto lenses for greater diversity.

Support for the powerful Photo Pro and Cinema Pro applications is also confirmed, as users can get the most out of the smartphone’s camera set.

We see the CinemaWide standard screen in the 21: 9 aspect with OLED panel and HDR technology for improved contrast between the dark and light regions of the content shown on the display.

Focusing on its functions designed for music lovers, the Xperia 5 II maintains the standard 3.5 mm headphone jack, in addition to offering front stereo speakers and support for DSEE Ultimate audio codec.

The video also highlights the softer 120 Hz screen with a 240 Hz touch response, also delivering a game mode to optimize the screen’s features and colors.

With an event scheduled for September 17 at 5:00 am Brasília time, more news about the Xperia 5 II should continue to leak during the next few days until we have the official launch of the device.



