Sony Xperia 1 III to come with better front camera

After the Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II became official, the gossip wheels began to spin for the Xperia 1 III. This model is expected to be introduced early next year. Despite this, allegations about the phone are already circulating.

According to reports in the Japanese media, the follower of the Xperia 1 II will carry a more advanced screen. It is said that the maximum brightness level of this screen will be 15 percent higher than that of its predecessor.

The rumors about the Xperia 1 III are not limited to this. It is claimed that the front camera of the smartphone will have a larger aperture width. It is stated that this will increase the overall performance of the camera. Sensor size and resolution are not expected to change.

It remains unclear whether other improvements will be offered with the increase in brightness on the Sone Xperia 1 III screen. It takes a longer time to get the answers to these questions. It will not be a surprise that new and more concrete information about the Xperia 1 III will come to light during this period.



