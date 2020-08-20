Sony Xperia 1 II comes with 12 GB of RAM!

The company, which is among the most popular phone manufacturers, was on the agenda with its 12 GB RAM option for its new model Sony Xperia 1 II. Although the Xperia models have terminated their activities in Turkey still has many lovers.

The model, which will first go on sale in Japan, will have higher performance than the previous version. Users had met with the 8 GB version before. However, the model has 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

Sony Xperia 1 II 12 GB RAM model coming

The model, which previously had 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, will show itself with a 12 GB RAM option, which is not available in many flagship models. However, this feature will meet the users only with the “Frozen Black” color model. It is stated that this feature will meet with users in the future with its white and purple colors.

Sony Xperia 1 II will use Snapdragon 865 as processor for 12 GB RAM option. It is stated that the processor will not be upgraded to Snapdragon 865 Plus. Snapdragon 865 has 1 2.84 GHz Cortex-A77, 3 2.4 GHz Cortex-A77 and 4 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. In addition, the model has a 6.5-inch OLED display. 12 Megapixel main camera + 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera + 12 Megapixel telephoto camera installation is included in the model. In addition, the ToF sensor also functions.

There is a price of 124,000 yen ($ 1,170) for the pre-ordered model. A pre-order has been opened for users, but it is stated that deliveries will be at the end of this month.



