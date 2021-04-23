Sony works with Firewalk Studios on new multiplayer AAA

Sony: In a note published on PlayStation Blog, developer Firewalk Studios revealed that it is working with Sony to produce a multiplayer AAA game.

According to Tony Hsu, CEO of Firewalk Studios, the new IP of the team, which is already being tested by the developers, suggests bringing new worlds to the PlayStation platform, and has the union of veterans ex-Destiny, Call of Duty, Diablo, Bioshock , Mass Effect and other renowned games, which work hard in their production.

“As a state-of-the-art AAA studio and part of the ProbablyMonsters family, we carefully put together an incredible and diverse team of top-class talent who are focused on creating those moments. Everyone here brings a deep passion for games and the art of making them” said the CEO. “We have a saying in Firewalk: build a great team, build a great game. One leads directly to the other.”

The partnership was also announced by Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, through his social networks, who anticipated being closely following the game’s creative process. “I am proud to announce that we are partnering with Firewalk Studios in an ambitious new multiplayer game. I am having a great time playing and can’t wait to show you more of this exciting new IP for PlayStation Studios,” he commented.

So far, nothing has been reported about the game’s content, but everything indicates that it should be a new PlayStation 5 exclusive to be revealed soon.

Would you like to see a PS5 exclusive multiplayer? Leave your opinion in the comments.