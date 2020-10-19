Sony will consider feedback for party system on PS4

Criticism has occurred since the release of the console update 8.00, which modifies your system. As the launch of PlayStation 5 approaches, Sony finalizes the operation of some of the programs that will run on its firmware.

However, your current console has not been left out of the updates. A few days ago you received patch 8.00, by which a major change was added to your group and message system, as they have now been merged and no longer work autonomously. Some players think this makes the process of inviting friends more difficult, not to mention arguing that ingame voice chat now has more limited options. In any case, Sony has published a tweet in which they confirm that they will listen to the comments of the players.

“Hello, friends”, they say hello to the official PlayStation Twitter account. “We just wanted to let you know that we are investigating your feedback regarding recent changes to the group system.

The controversy of the supposed recording of voice chats

The truth is that there has been a stir due to another matter related to security and the possibility of conversations being recorded or eavesdropped on. PlayStation clarified this point on the platform’s official blog:

“After this update, users will see a notification about Group Safety and that voice chats in Groups can be recorded. Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches and will allow users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for review by moderators. The pop-up window you are seeing right now on PS4 is to let you know that when you chat with a PS5 user (after launch), that user will be able to send those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE. ”

PlayStation 5 will go on sale next November 19 in Spain (November 12 in the United States, Mexico, Japan, etc).



