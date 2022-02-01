Sony Will Buy More Studios Following Bungie Acquisition, Jim Ryan Confirms

The head of PlayStation Studios anticipates that this movement is not the last: the portfolio of internal teams will continue to grow. PlayStation Studios will continue to expand its number of internal studios in the future following its purchase of Bungie. This has been said by Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a meeting with Games Industry motivated by this purchase, agreed at 3,600 million dollars.

“We have a long way to go with PlayStation”

While Bungie will continue to operate independently, self-publish and release its titles on whatever platforms it chooses, the North American Destiny team will bring value, knowledge and experience to the PlayStation Studios portfolio. “We absolutely should expect more [acquisitions,” Ryan says when asked if this studio, the 17th Sony team, will be the last.

“We’re not done, not at all. We have a long way to go with PlayStation. Personally, I’ll be spending a lot of time with [Bungie CEO] Pete [Parsons] and the Bungie team, helping them make sure everything fits together and that autonomy means autonomy. But in the rest of the organization, we have a lot more moves to make,” he says.

Bungie, pure talent, pure FPS: this is the authors of Destiny

The movement has caught everyone by surprise; as well as the agreement between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft. In both cases, everything indicates that both Sony and Microsoft will continue to point out in their growth objectives the incorporation of studios that can offer talent, knowledge in new business models (in the case of Bungie, video games as a service) and experience in specific genres. ; such as first-person shooter and rich world building.

Bungie, the original creators of Halo, have supported an ever-expanding intellectual property since 2013, Destiny, which with its second installment, future major expansions—such as The Witch Queen this February—and future IP will continue to work independently and autonomously. After belonging to Microsoft and maintaining an extensive publishing agreement with Activision, the more than 800 Bungie employees are now moving to a new destination, who knows if definitive: PlayStation.