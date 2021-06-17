Sony will beta test for new PS5 system update

Sony: The PlayStation 5 will get its next major system update in the near future, which is why Sony announced today (17) a new beta testing program for anyone interested in experiencing it all firsthand!

According to the PlayStation Blog, “Later this year we will be releasing a major system update packed with all-new features, but we need your help to test them out.” To participate, you must live in the US, Canada, Japan, Germany or France and register on the official website.

Although Brazil is unfortunately out of the test plans, at least we can be excited about the prospect of tuning our consoles soon. After all, the last update in April brought cross-generation Share Play, better USB storage support, as well as improved interface and social features.

With the promise of another major update yet for 2021, who knows what the future holds for Sony’s most powerful console? What would you like to see in this update? What feature do you miss most and think you could get there now? Comment below!