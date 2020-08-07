Sony WH-1000XM4 with smart listening technology!

Sony introduced the newest member of the 1000X family. All the details about the Sony WH-1000XM4 with noise canceling feature have been revealed. Having all the features of the previous generation, the headset also attracts attention with its innovations.

Sony WH-1000XM4 features

The headset, which allows to personalize the music, also offers the option to improve the noise canceling feature. WH-1000XM4 headphones reduce the high and mid frequency sounds, ensuring you get the best noise cancellation performance of Sony.

Dual Noise Sensor technology, with two microphones on each earphone used to cancel noise, captures ambient noise and transfers data to the reliable HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1. Next, a new BLUETOOTH Audio SoC (System on Chip) detects music and noise and fine-tunes at a frequency of over 700 times per second. The HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 implements the noise canceling process in real time using a new algorithm.

The headset has an Edge-AI option. This analyzes the music in real time and recreates the high-frequency sounds lost in compression by recognizing the instruments, genres, and unique elements of each song.

Combining WH-1000XM4 headphones and an Android / iPhone smartphone with compatible music streaming service apps, it is possible to enjoy 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive sound experience.

Adaptive Sound Control on the WH-1000XM4 is a smart function that detects where you are and what you are doing and adjusts the ambient sound for the ideal listening experience. Adaptive Sound Control learns to recognize your favorite locations over time, such as your favorite workplace, gym or favorite cafe, and adjusts the sound specifically to suit the situation.

A new feature of the H-1000XM4 is the innovative ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature that allows you to make short dialogues without removing your headphones and makes it even easier to order coffee while listening to music. In this way, the headphones that recognize the voice of the user can automatically stop the music when the user says something. 30 seconds after the last conversation, the music starts automatically.

When the headphone is not plugged in, it automatically stops the music. This means saving battery life.

Precision Sound Collection technology is also one of the trump cards of the headphones. This technology optimally controls five of the microphones on the headset and performs advanced audio signal processing to collect audio clearly and precisely for hands-free talking and Speak-to-Chat.

Providing up to 30 hours of battery life, the headset’s fast charging function allows you to listen for 5 hours of wireless music with 10 minutes of charge.

The WH-1000XM4 also supports Google’s new Fast Pair feature, which lets you easily locate where you left off by stealing your headset.

Industry-leading Noise Canceling Wireless WH-1000XM4 headphones will be available in late summer with black and silver colors.



