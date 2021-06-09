Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Introduced

Sony has finally officially unveiled its new wireless headset, the WF-1000XM4, which it has been marking for a while. The presence of Sony’s V1 processor puts the WF-1000XM4 a bit ahead of its predecessors. The presence of this processor both improves the sound quality and strengthens the noise canceling feature.

The WF-1000XM4 is the first wireless headset to support high-resolution audio over the LDAC codec. LDAC can transfer 3 times more data compared to the standard Bluetooth audio transmission system.

The DSEE Extreme feature, with the help of artificial intelligence, restructures the compressed sound once again and provides a sound close to high-resolution sound quality. The 360 ​​Reality Audio feature allows you to hear sounds as if you were at a concert.

Thanks to the presence of the Sony V1 processor, the active noise cancellation at high frequencies is slightly improved. Thus, external noises are reduced by 40 percent compared to the previous generation. The new wind detection feature also activates the wind noise reduction system.

Featuring improved 24-bit amplifiers, the headset features a new driver unit with 20 percent larger magnets. With the diaphragm becoming more flexible, better blocking signals are sent at lower frequencies. This also improves the bass.

The WF-1000XM4, which can be paired quickly with Android and Windows 10 devices, provides its users with 8 hours of listening time. The charging case, on the other hand, can charge the headset’s battery twice. Thus, the total usage time increases to 24 hours. It is worth noting that the box can be charged via the USB-C port or wirelessly.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 will be available for $280 in the US and €280 in Europe.