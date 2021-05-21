Sony WF-1000XM4, Leaks Related To Wireless Headphones

Sony WF-1000XM4 full wireless headphones, which have not been officially announced yet, were leaked once again when Evan Blass released a series of images that appeared to be made up of official photos. This allowed us to have a clearer look at the successor of the Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones, which was released in 2019 and was highly acclaimed.

We already had an idea of ​​what the Sony WF-1000XM4 would look like, thanks to leaks that occurred in February and earlier this month. The emergence of another leak can be proof that the official announcement is not that far away.

The images show that Sony is planning major innovations for the Sony WF-1000XM4, which we expect to introduce soon. The pill-shaped design of the XM3 is going away and is being replaced by a more compact circular shape. The Sony logo is moved to the side of the headphones where it is less visible. The earbuds will apparently be available in Sony’s typical black and silver color schemes.

There is no information yet on whether the new headphones will be water- or sweat-resistant, or whether previous headphones will support Sony’s high-resolution LDAC encoder. However, a piece of information on the leaked packaging of the headphones included a “High-Resolution Audio” logo that could point to LDAC support. The packaging also mentions that the headphones will offer 6 hours of playtime on a single charge and 18 hours of playtime with the charging case, as Sony has claimed for previous headphones.

There is no official announcement as to when the Sony WF-1000XM4 full wireless headphones will be released or how much they will sell for. However, previous reports indicated that we might see an announcement in June.