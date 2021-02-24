Sony to release next generation VR headset for PS5

Sony is working on a new generation VR headset for the PS5. The title won’t be released this year, but Sony has already shared plans to roll it out with the PS5 at some point in the future. Sony’s new VR headset will include an improved field of view, resolution and even a single cable to make it easier to use.

“We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-generation VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to monitoring and input,” said Hideaki Nishino, Head of PlayStation Platform and Planning, Sony. said. “It will provide a high-quality visual experience while connecting to the PS5 with a single cable to simplify setup and increase ease of use.”

Also, Sony is working on a new VR controller that will use some of the features found in the DualSense PS5 controller. The VR controller will also focus on improving ergonomics. Nishino said, “There is a lot of development going on for our new Virtual Reality system, so it won’t be released in 2021. said. “But as the developer community is starting to create new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality, we wanted to bring this early news to our fans.”

Sony will soon start releasing development kits for its next-generation VR headset, but the company isn’t yet to reveal all features or release dates in detail. This new hardware is designed to improve some of the limitations of the original PlayStation VR headset. “Given this is our first attempt at virtual reality, it gives us the chance to apply the lessons learned,” PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said in an interview with The Washington Post. says. “One of the most vivid examples of this is that we will move on to a very easy single cable setup.”

Sony’s original PlayStation VR headset was released over four years ago. To use this on the PS5, you need a special camera adapter. Sony maintained its commitment to the accessory and recognized that VR has a long way to go. Along with a new generation title, we will soon learn which games Sony is planning to improve the future of VR.