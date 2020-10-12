Sony to hold hackathon focused on music in Brazil

Sony recently announced the second edition of Code Stage, a programming marathon that will take place in Brazil and will focus on the development of technologies for music and sound. The hackathon will be held entirely online and will feature prizes for the best projects.

The programming marathon will be held on October 31 and November 1, that is, on the last weekend of this month. Registration is now open and can be done until the day before the start of the hackathon.

According to Sony, the online event will have about 300 participants. During the opening day of the marathon, entrants will be divided into teams of up to five people.

Cash prizes

Participants must work in areas such as marketing, UX Design and engineering, and will be tasked with creating a project in just one day. Sony will bring together about 30 mentors to assist the teams during the work.

The projects developed during the hackathon will be delivered on the last day of the marathon and the champions will be announced by Sony on November 4. According to the company, the top three teams will receive cash prizes.

According to the official website of Code Stage, the creators of the project that come first will receive a prize of R $ 8 thousand. The second best job will be awarded R $ 5,000, while the winners of the “bronze medal” will take home R $ 2,000.

In addition to the cash prize, Sony promises that the programming marathon will be an experience full of knowledge and communication. This year’s edition of Code Stage is the first to be held 100% online and promises to bring together professionals from all over the country.

More details about Code Stage are available on this website.



