Sony: Three free games for PS4 and PS5 and PS Plus

We are approaching another end of the month and, with that, Sony has already anticipated to disclose which games will be available for free to PS Plus subscribers during the month of December. The titles, with the arrival of the PlayStation 5, will be available for both generations of consoles of the Japanese company.

PlayStation usually offers two games for free download on PS4. But the arrival of the new generation console made the company change that policy a little. As we saw earlier, PS Plus in November featured two titles for PS4 and one exclusive for PS5.

The December list, however, will feature three free downloadable games for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. With that, after the removal of Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War – the November games – the catalog will have free availability of Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena

Without further ado, let’s get to know each of the titles that reach PS Plus subscribers in December.

Worms Rumble

This is Worms like you’ve never played before, with intense, real-time, cross-platform arena combat for up to 32 players! Use various fan-favorite weapons like Bazooka and Shotgun, as well as new additions to destroy your invertebrate opponents as your rank goes up! Customize your worm, and participate in seasonal events, daily challenges and community collaborations to receive more XP and rewards, in addition to the experimental game modes at The Lab. Get ready for Deathmatch and Battle Royale where only one Holy Hand Grenade is between you and death!

Just Cause 4

Enter an action-packed open world experience and create chaos with a selection of weapons, vehicles and items in the shoes of Rico Rodriguez, immersing yourself in the exotic skies of South America. Explore the remote South American country of Solís, 1024 square kilometers from an exotic amusement park, with jungles, deserts and snow-filled mountains, with secret conflicts and endless dangers. Fight Black Hand, a technological military organization, under dire environmental conditions, including treacherous tornadoes and lightning storms, and use unprecedented game physics to turn the tide. Wear your Wingsuit, equip your fully customizable hook, and get ready to bring thunder!

Rocket Arena

Rockets dominate everything in this explosive 3 × 3 online shooting game, where you’re never out of the action. Experience a cast of fantastic heroes, each with their rocket and skills to rule the arena. Learn how to dodge, trick your enemies and discover new strategies based on your squad, with items like Rocket Magnet, Trip Mine and Speed ​​Boost that change the course of combat. Earn XP to unlock Rocket Parts, Totem Parts and spectacular costumes to customize your character’s look. Mix and match powerful artifacts to give your heroes powerful attributes and effects. Dive into Knockout mode for classic competitive 3 × 3 action, or train your combos against the RocketBots first. Enter the competition for objectives in Rocketball, control zones in Mega Rocket, and try to find the treasure in Treasure Hunt.

Availability

The three titles will be available for free download from December 1st until January 4th – the period in which the catalog must be renewed. It is worth remembering that Bugsnax, a game available in the November catalog exclusively for PlayStation 5, will also be available until January 4th.



