Sony Sold 58 Million Copies of First Party Games in 2020

Sony: There is no doubt that what can most attract someone to want a specific console are the exclusive games promised for the platform. In these cases, it cannot be denied that first-party games are very important in the long run and if Nintendo doesn’t have to worry too much about this because it has a vast catalog of franchises of its own for decades, Sony and Microsoft have been chasing after something like that for some time.

Fortunately for fans of the PlayStation line consoles, Sony’s commitment has been paying off lately. The company reported that in the past fiscal year (which was from April 2020 to the end of March 2021), about 58.4 million of the games sold for the PS4 and PS5 were first-party titles. This is no less than 17% of the total games sold on this console, which was 338.9 million copies.

The surprise isn’t that big when we remember Sony’s studio games that were released during fiscal 2020. The list includes Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us: Part II and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, that is, only weight titles.

The company’s expectation is to make an even greater profit during the current fiscal year (which ends in March 2022), with some of the confirmed exclusives for that period being Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West, which despite not to be as awaited as the ones we previously mentioned, they should still be a great success.

Of course, Microsoft does not plan to lag far behind in this fight, as the recent acquisition of the Zenimax group has greatly increased its catalog of first-party games, including The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, The Evil Within, Doom, Prey franchises, Dishonored and Wolfenstein. It only remains to be seen who will be able to stand out more in the coming months!