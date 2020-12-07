Sony sells factory in Manaus to Mondial

Mondial, a Brazilian manufacturer of portable home appliances, announced last Sunday (6) the purchase of the Sony factory, located in the Manaus Free Trade Zone. The change of control of the plant’s operations is scheduled for February 1st.

According to information from Mondial, published on the Folha / Uol website, the area of ​​55 thousand m² and 27 thousand m² of construction will receive investments in several segments that allow the place to be used in the manufacture of new product lines of the Brazilian company.

With the purchase, the company from Barueri (SP) takes over all the production structures, analysis laboratories, test rooms, assembly lines, storage, mold making and all the capacity installed by the former Japanese owner.

Last September, Sony had announced that it would leave Brazil in 2021, which is materializing with the sale of its unit in Manaus. However, Sony’s games, professional solutions, cinema and music divisions will continue to operate in the country.

Sony’s departure from Brazil

For 48 years in Brazil, Sony told Folha that the exit from the country is taking place due to the “recent market environment” and that the objective of selling its facilities is to strengthen the structure and sustainability of its business, aiming at a more changes in the external environment.

In the last few years, the Japanese group has lost positions to the Korean Samsung and LG, for not being able to follow the technological evolution of the two rivals in adapting their products to modern connectivity, such as portable stereos and smart TVs via Bluetooth connection.

The factory now closed by Sony produced stereos, car stereo, DVD and Blu-Ray players, TVs, digital cameras, camcorders, home theater systems, the Playstation 3 console and video projectors.

One factor pointed out by experts to accelerate Sony’s decision was the coronavirus pandemic, which, by suspending sporting events, slowed down the production of televisions.



