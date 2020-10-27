Sony says PS5 sold in the same 12 hours as PS4

From what the numbers indicate, the pre-order of the PlayStation 5 is going from strength to strength, with Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, explaining in an interview that in the United States, the new console has already sold in 12 hours the equivalent of First 12 weeks of its predecessor.

“The demand expressed for the number of pre-orders has been extremely considerable,” said Ryan.

Apparently, the company’s strategy to overcome the more than 100 million PS4 units sold is to give its user base a chance to update their consoles, to be able to play games that will be released in the future, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with several graphic and acoustic improvements, in addition to haptic feedback enabled by DualSense.

And according to Jim, Sony also intends to increase the production of new exclusive titles, strengthening internal capacity through mergers and selective acquisitions.

It is worth remembering that the launch of the future device occurs during the epidemic of the new coronavirus, a situation that increased the revenue of the game industry, but also caused problems in relation to retail distribution, game development and shortages in supply chains in everyone.

“It may be that not everyone who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day can find one,” commented the CEO, who also said that the Japanese giant is working as hard as possible to ensure the supply of stores during the end of the year .



