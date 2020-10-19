Sony says goodbye to PS4 with an emotional video

PlayStation shares an exciting trailer of almost 4 minutes with a review of the best of a console that will make way this November to PS5.

The current generation of PS4 comes to an end with the launch of PS5 on November 19 in Spain, although Sony will continue to launch titles on both machines for a while, even sharing new releases such as the next Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Sackboy: A great adventure, among others. Be that as it may, from Sony they have wanted to pay an emotional tribute to a generation full of great video games through a new trailer that you can see heading the news.

A generation of great video games

Thus, since 2013 and until 2020, PlayStation 4 has received a good number of video games, both exclusive and multiplatform, through new installments of established sagas and other totally new ones, through multi-million dollar AAA productions and independent games that have marked a before and later, without forgetting authentic media phenomena that have made a dent in the daily lives of millions of players around the world.

And it is that the video does not lack any of the great videogames of the last 7 years, an ephemeral sample of each one of just 1 second in a trailer that does not give a second of respite; from Uncharted 4: A thief’s end to Bloodborne, through The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Days Gone, InFamous Second Son or God of War as great exclusives to multiplatform video games such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and many more.

There is also no lack of indies such as What Remains of Edith Finch or The Witness, two titles of great significance, in addition to the aforementioned viral phenomena such as the fireproof Fortnite or the most recent Fall Guys. Are you able to recognize all the video games that appear on the list? Have you played most of them?



