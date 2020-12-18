Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PS5 / PS4 PS Store

PlayStation Releases Statement Confirming All Buyers Will Receive Their Money Back; withdrawn until further notice.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has withdrawn Cyberpunk 2077 from sale to the public through the PlayStation Store. The company has issued a statement to inform about this decision, which moves the new work of CD Projekt RED away from the digital distribution channel of PS4 and PS5 consoles until further notice as a result of the reported problems. In addition, the Japanese firm is committed to ensuring that all players who have purchased the game digitally and are dissatisfied can have a guaranteed refund, without conditions.

“SIE aspires to achieve a high level of consumer satisfaction, so we will offer a full refund to all players who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 through the PlayStation Store,” begins the statement, published on Thursday night. “SIE is also removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store until further notice,” they make clear. In this way, the only method of distribution of the video game on PlayStation consoles and on a global scale will be the stores, the physical format, except for news in this regard.

Regarding refunds: “Once we have confirmed that you have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 through the PlayStation Store, we will begin to process your refund. Please remember that the completion of your refund may vary depending on your payment method and financial institution ”, they end.



