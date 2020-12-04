Sony Releases Update for 14-Year-Old PlayStation 3

Sony has released a new system software update for PlayStation 3, the older generation game console with very few players anymore.

Japanese technology giant Sony has released a new system software update for the game console PlayStation 3, which it launched about 14 years ago (November 2006). No, this is definitely not a joke.

According to the information on the PlayStation official website, the update released today upgrades the PlayStation 3 system software to version 4.87. When we look at the update notes, only “This system software update improves system performance.” We come across the phrase.

Sony adds support for next generation movies to PlayStation 3’s Blu-ray drive

According to the warning made by Sony, in order to install the update, PlayStation 3 needs 200 MB of free space on the hard disk drive or external storage.

While Sony says the update is simply a performance improvement, the update adds support for next-generation movies to the PS3’s Blu-ray drive, and includes a small security patch, according to information shared from the RPCS3’s Twitter account, an open source PS3 emulator.



