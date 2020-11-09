Sony Releases Exciting Promotional Video for PS5

Sony has released a new promotional video featuring screenshots from the PlayStation 5 launch games. The new video released offers clues about how PlayStation 5 games will offer a graphic quality and gaming experience.

Japanese technology giant Sony will officially launch the next generation game console PlayStation 5 on Thursday, November 12, in the US and a few selected countries. The company shared a new promotional video in order to increase the excitement about the new generation game console just days before the launch.

The video titled “Unleash new gameplay possibilities” features images from games from Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and more. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that the new video shared by PlayStation is very similar to a previously shared video.

Sony focuses on in-game images in new PlayStation 5 video

“There is no limit to where we will go. We are all explorers. PlayStation, which includes cinematic images from games in the video shared with the statement, “Watch the new PS5 launch advertisement”, wants to highlight the experience that game lovers will encounter with PlayStation 5 by including more in-game images in the new video….

Video using cinematic images from PlayStation 5 games



