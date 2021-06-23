Sony Registration May Indicate The Return Of PlayStation Experience

Sony: As many Sony fans will remember, we haven’t seen a new edition of PlayStation Experience for a few years, as the latest events took place in 2017 in the US and 2018 in Thailand. Since then, the company has chosen to focus on the State of Play digital event, which seems to have pleased fans who like more frequent news from their favorite franchises.

But Sony re-registered the PlayStation Experience brand in the United States this month, which led many people to believe that future editions of the event are about to happen at some point. Of course, it wouldn’t make much sense to go back to this kind of physical conference in the middle of the pandemic, so it’s likely that it’s still a few months before we hear official news on the matter.

It’s also possible that the company is only interested in keeping the PSX brand in its hands, something quite common in the industry even with franchises that haven’t received new games for years. Of course, as we haven’t seen new news about unreleased PS5 games for some time now, it wouldn’t be a bad thing to have a PlayStation Experience or a State of Play soon, especially after Sony’s absence from E3 2021.

Are you also eager to know what new projects are being developed for the next-gen console? Comment below which titles you would like to see on PS5 in the coming years!