Sony PS5 continues to increase game revenues

As Sony prepares to close the PlayStation 4 era, it continues to increase the revenues of the game unit. According to information from the company, PlayStation-related revenues reached $ 4.9 billion in the past quarter. The profit of the unit was 1 billion dollars. The company achieved an increase of 52 and 40 percent in these areas, respectively, compared to the previous year.

PlayStation 5 will be available in about two weeks. Therefore, Sony’s PlayStation revenues in the last quarter were expected to be lower than normal. But Sony’s increase in production before the quarter started turned things around. Stating that the increase in costs affected the profits, the company was also affected by the decline in PS4 sales; However, he explained that the increase in game sales and PlayStation Plus subscriptions broke this effect.

The company had started the previous quarter by releasing the Ghost of Tsushima. Released in July, the game sold 2.4 million copies in its first three days. This made Ghost of Tsushima the fastest selling first-party game on the PS4 platform.

Revising its annual forecast on the gaming side, Sony expects to complete the fiscal year ending March 31 with 2.6 trillion yen revenue and 300 billion yen profit. This means a 26 percent increase in both income and profit. It can be said that this is an impressive rate for the PS5’s first year in the market.

Sony also warns that due to the limited production of PlayStation 5, their revenues may not be too high in the first place. Speaking to Reuters, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s chief, Jim Ryan, drew attention to the high demand for the PS5. Ryan stated that due to this situation, not everyone may find a PS5 from day one.



