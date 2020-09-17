Sony PS5 announces accessory prices

Sony was not limited to announcing the highly anticipated prices and release date of the console at the PS5 event. The company also shared the price information of various accessories prepared for the console with the public.

Among the accessories in question, the price of the most curious was Sony’s new Dual Sense game controller. Players will have to pay $ 69.99 for an extra DualSense controller for the PS5. PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller is sold abroad for $ 59.99. Therefore, it can be said that the new technologies and components offered by Sony with DualSense have a cost. The US price tag of the charging station where two DualSense can be charged at the same time will be $ 29.99.

Developed to support Sony’s major initiative towards the 3D audio experience, the Pulse 3D wireless headset will be sold for $ 99.99. $ 29.99 will be required to pay for the PlayStation 5’s remote control, which was developed to play media content.

The HD Camera, which has two 1080p lenses and allows gamers to add their own images to the broadcast while streaming games from PlayStation 5, will be priced at $ 59.99. The presence of the dual lens means Sony can also use the camera for virtual reality applications at some point.

Sony will release the PS5 accessories along with the consoles in November.



