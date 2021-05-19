Sony: PS5 and PS4 Deals With Days of Play: Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man and Many More

Sony will start the new sales on PlayStation console games as well as services such as PS Plus and PS Now from next May 26.Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the Days of Play 2021 offers. After giving away video games such as Ratchet & Clank and Horizon: Zero Dawn, the company now presents a selection of sales on video games for PlayStation 5, PS4, PS Store products and discounts on services like PS Plus and PlayStation Now for a limited time.

Days of Play 2021 offers will begin this May 26 and will be active until June 9. It will be then when a multitude of games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls or God of War remain temporarily on sale along with another selection of titles from the PlayStation Hits label.

On the other hand, it should be noted that during the next weekend players will be able to play online for free; without the need to be subscribed to PS Plus. The offer will be available to all PS4 and PS5 users from May 22 at 00:01 to Sunday May 23 at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

Top Featured PS5 and PS4 Games on Sale

The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 and PS5)

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Days Gone (PS4)

God of War (PS4)

Ratchet & Clank (PS4)

Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)

The Last of Us Remastered (PS4)

More games from PlayStation Hits (PS4)

On the other hand, the PlayStation Player Celebration has begun, an event within Days of Play 2021 where users can register (at this link; until May 31) to get prizes such as avatars, themes and overcome challenges based on getting Trophies, among others.

Sony also confirms that PlayStation users can access a 20% discount on select products from the PlayStation Gear Store on the occasion of Days of Play. These are the selected countries: United States, Canada, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland , Italy, Spain or the United Kingdom.