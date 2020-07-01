Sony PS4 DualShock Joystick Appeared (Video)

The specially designed DualShock 4s, which Sony gave to its employees in its headquarters in Canada, have emerged. The video, shared by a YouTuber, reveals that the Japanese company offers its employees extremely stylish game handles.

Consider what kind of PlayStation or DualShock joysticks have Sony employees in the development and marketing of the world’s most powerful brands PlayStation? A YouTuber revealed the DualShock joystick designs and packaging exclusive to Sony employees with the video it shared.

Exclusive DualShock joysticks opened by YouTuber MetalJesusRocks were discovered by a viewer in Ontario, Canada, when purchasing the PS4 20th Anniversary Special Edition. Location matters because Ontario is also the location of Sony’s headquarters in Canada.

DualShock 4 with a drawing of Sony Canada headquarters

When we watch the video of MetalJesusRocks, we see that Sony has designed special DualShock joysticks to appreciate their employees, perhaps to make them feel special. While the date of 2015 stands out on both joystick boxes, it is stated that one of them is specially designed for the Operation Team and the other for Customer Service.

A draft sketch of the company’s headquarters in Ontario is located on the DualShock joystick dedicated to the Operations Team. On the DualShock joystick dedicated to Customer Service is the silhouette of three people with the PlayStation logo. There are probably a few of the worlds in both special edition joysticks.

Sony has made the box special, not just the DualShock joystick design. The box contains images and text that are not found in standard DualShock boxes. In general, it is possible to say that Sony has created a special gift for PlayStation employees.

